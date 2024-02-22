The Wigan Warriors have confirmed their team list for the World Club Challenge Match against the Penrith Panthers, with a star forward being ruled out with an injury.

Returning to the Super League after four seasons in the NRL with the Bulldogs, Luke Thompson will miss the game against the Panthers after failing an HIA in the club's game last week. However, star halfback Harry Smith has avoided suspension and will compete in the match.

“I thought the way he started the game, Luke, and the way he'd been in pre-season, he was looking excellent,” said Wigan coach Matty Peet after last week's game.

“It's a blow but his health has to come first.

“He's taken a whack on the head and I think the sport and other sports are getting used to these sorts of things and it's the right thing for the players.”

The Wigan team will be comprised of several former NRL players and England internationals as they aim to keep the Panthers away from the title - an achievement the NRL club has yet to achieve.

Former NRL players in the team include 2023 Man of Steel winner Bevan French, former Dragons and Eels fullback Jai Field, ex-Panthers prop Kaide Ellis, and Lebanon international and former Manly Sea Eagles winger Abbas Miski.

After spending one season with the Gold Coast Titans, Kruise Leeming will be in the Wigan side, and so will Adam Keighran (Warriors and Roosters), Willie Isa (Panthers and Storm) and NRL journeyman Patrick Mago (Cowboys, Broncos and Rabbitohs).

Wigan Warriors Team

1. Jai Field

2. Abbas Miski

3. Adam Keighran

4. Jake Wardle

5. Liam Marshall

6. Bevan French

7. Harry Smith

9. Brad O'Neill

10. Liam Byrne

11. Willie Isa

12. Liam Farrell

13. Kaide Ellis

14. Mike Cooper

15. Patrick Mago

17. Kruise Leeming

19. Tyler Dupree

20. Harvie Hill

23. Ryan Hampshire

24. Tiaki Chan

26. Zach Eckersley

27. Tom Forber

Zero Tackle's 2024 NRL Season Guide is now live, and this year, it's FREE! Over 120 pages of content, with every player profiled, full team lists, stats and expectations for every team. Get your FREE DOWNLOAD now.