New Zealand Warriors' coach Andrew Webster has confirmed Shaun Johnson's future will be worked out "at the right time", but didn't hold back in suggesting he should be proud of the attention he is receiving.

The veteran halfback, whose career has looked somewhat dead and buried at times in recent seasons, has been an instrumental part of the Warriors winning six games over the first part of the season.

He was at his best again on Friday evening as the Warriors beat the Canterbury Bulldogs at Homebush, with Johnson piling on a pair of try assists and directing his team around the park flawlessly in a new-look halves combination alongside ex-Sydney Rooster Ronald Volkman.

Interest in recent weeks over the off-contract Johnson has been building, and while Johnson said no contact had been made, the Wests Tigers through Tim Sheens confirmed there was interest in Johnson with Adam Doueihi set to miss much of next year recovering from a knee injury.

It's believed the Warriors are yet to formally offer Johnson a new contract as they work through their own halves situation with Dylan Walker, Ronald Volkman, Luke Metcalf and Te Maire Martin all on deals for next year and beyond.

Webster did nothing to dispel that rumour, but suggested he and Johnson are in regular contact.

"Shaun and I have a good relationship, so we know where that's at and how that looks. We will work that out at the right time. I have no further comment on that except that he and I talk regularly," Webster said when quizzed over Johnson's future at his post-game press conference after the win over the Bulldogs.

I think he should be proud of the fact if there there are people this side of the ditch that want him. People want him to come back because they see how well he is playing and they think he will contribute and make an impact to their team. We are proud of that.

"We are not at that stage where we are concerned about it. What I'm concerned about is that Shaun and I have good communication with each other, and then everything will be fine.

"Shaun is the best one to comment whether he is happy at home in New Zealand, but it certainly looks that way."

Webster, who himself is new to the Warriors, said Johnson has been a "huge part" of the club's surprising opening 11 weeks of the season.

"He has been a huge part of it," Webster said.

"I don't think teams win six games without their halfback playing well, so Shaun has certainly done that.

"I think Shaun's leadership as well has changed. He leads with his voice and he leads with his actions, so that's powerful when a player is doing that.

"He is certainly happy at home in New Zealand. It's a different Shaun, and we love him."

Webster added that Johnson has been a big influence on young halfbacks in New Zealand, including his halves partner on Friday in Volkman.

"Shaun is big on a lot of halfbacks development in New Zealand. You have to remember there was Benji Marshall and Stacey Jones, then Shaun came along and burst onto the scene at a young age," Webster added when discussing how Johnson helps the development of younger players.

"Now he is having a big impact back home. There are a lot of kids that look up to him.

"For a guy like Ronnie [Ronald Volkman] to play alongside him, that's huge. The calming influence he had on Ronnie this week was massive."

The Warriors will now have the bye in Round 12 before preparing for an Origin period where they could build momentum and a competition points advantage over some of their rivals.