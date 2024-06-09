The NSW Sky Blues are sweating on the availability of Jessica Sergis and Jaime Chapman after a Lauren Brown field goal forced a Game Three in the Women's State of Origin series.

After having lost the match to Queensland, NSW outside backs Jessica Sergis and Jaime Chapman both exited the game with respective injuries.

Initially taken off for a HIA - before passing it - Sergis sustained a cork in both of her legs, colliding with Chapman, but did remain on the field for the remainder of the match.

"Jess was buckled, she got that head knock and went off, and then had a really bad cork in one leg and then she got a cork in the other leg, but she refused to come off," Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder said post-match via NRL.com

"Good luck me trying to stop her from playing Game Three." Winger Jaime Chapman also sustained a cork leg from the same incident but will be available to be selected for Game Three of the series. "Jaime also got a cork. They both got corks when they were going for that leap," Hilder added.

Embed from Getty Images

While the QLD Maroons exited the match without any injuries, front-rower Shannon Mato was charged with a Grade 1 Contrary Conduct offence during the state's win in Game Two.

Mato, the Player of the Match is facing a one-match suspension if she takes an early guilty plea which could be increased to two-matches if she fights the charge and is found unsuccessful.

However, due to NRLW rules, she also has the option of paying a $400 fine instead of the suspension. This means she would be clear to play in the decider.

It has been confirmed that playmakers Corban Baxter and Zahara Temara were given official warnings during the opening-match of the series but have not faced either a suspension or fine.