It’s been announced that the 2022 Ampol Women’s State of Origin will be played at Canberra’s GIO Stadium, the first time in neutral territory.

The NRL, alongside the Canberra Raiders and the ACT Government announced the game will be played on Friday, 24 June 2022.

In the official announcement, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo recognised the growth of the event leading to increased demand from regions outside of NSW and Queensland to host the game.

“Ampol Women’s State of Origin is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting events on our calendar and we are delighted to be taking the Game to a neutral venue for the very first time,’’ he said.

“When Women’s State of Origin was launched at North Sydney Oval in 2018 we all knew it would build to something special and Canberra becoming the first neutral venue to host the event is another step in the evolution and growth of the women’s game.”

Since the rebranding of the match from the Women’s Interstate Challenge to the Women’s State of Origin in 2018 the states have split the matches 2-2.

Coinciding with the launch of the rebranded State of Origin, the rise in popularity of the NRL Women’s competition has led to many cities and regions making bids to participate in future seasons, including Canberra.

“The Raiders are very excited with the news that the 2022 Women’s State of Origin is coming to Canberra for the first time and we know the local community will support the match at GIO Stadium,” Canberra Raiders CEO Don Furner said.

“The Raiders are working hard on our bid to secure an NRLW team for 2023 and high-profile women’s matches in Canberra will go a long way to showing our commitment and passion for the women’s game.”

The 2021 Origin game was won by the Queensland Maroons 8-6 at Sunshine Coast Stadium in Queensland and was the first Women's State of Origin fixture where the players, coaches and on-field officials were all women.