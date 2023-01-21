Despite negotiations for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement stalling, the NRL has ensured all representatives in the Women's All-Stars game will be covered by insurance.

Both men's and women's players remain in critical discussions with the league over a new pay deal, with key figures of the RLPA taking to social media on the weekend to address their fight for a greater agreement.

Medical support, a new past players program and a first-ever NRLW CBA are among the demands set by the RLPA, with a finalised deal yet to be reached as the 2023 season nears.

🧐 So, what's the teal tile, player unity and CBA all about? A thread 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/wXIVTGDg4e — RLPA (@RLPlayers) January 20, 2023

The All-Stars game, a key date on the NRL calendar, is scheduled to take place next month in New Zealand for the first time, with the Māori All-Stars and Indigenous All-Stars going head-to-head at Rotorua International Stadium.

With the trio of clashes nearing, questions surrounding player insurance for the All-Stars fixtures have been raised given the NRLW contracting window is yet to open for 2023.

However, according to the AAP, the NRL has a separate policy in place for representative games that will have players covered by insurance for the All-Stars match.

Newcastle fullback Tamika Upton has already opted against participating in the All-Stars game amid uncertainty around insurance issues.

“Representing my family and my community means everything to me so having to withdraw has been very upsetting,” Upton told CODE Sports this week.

“The All Stars is such an incredible week, but training and playing with uncertainty around private health insurance and when no NRLW contracts are in place puts everyone's futures at risk.

“I had a long talk with (coach) Ben Jeffries who understands and was very supportive. He is coaching the Cowboys' NRLW team this year so knows the situation we are all in.

“It's disappointing and very frustrating, but hopefully I'll be back next year.”

The Women's All-Stars clash is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 in Rotorua.