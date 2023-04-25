The South Sydney Rabbitohs are believed to have won the race for the signature of Canberra Raiders' star Jack Wighton.

Wighton has a player option in his deal with the Raiders - where he has been a one-club player across the first 225 games of his career - however, told the club in the nation's capital that he would be heading to free agency a number of weeks ago.

That didn't rule the Raiders out of contention to hold onto Wighton, and reports put the offer to retain the star at around $4.4 million over 4 years.

The Dolphins also showed heavy interest in Wighton at around the $1 million per season mark, with the NRL's newest club looking to continue building for 2024 and find a marquee star after all but missing out on one for what has, to date, been a surprising first season.

It's believed Wayne Bennett was personally involved in the discussions with Wighton in attempting to entice him to the sunshine state for the final contract of his career.

Channel 9's Danny Weidler however is reporting that the Rabbitohs have closed the deal on Tuesday afternoon, with the men from Redfern set to add to their premiership push.

The move for Wighton is believed to be over a period of four years, although for less money than he might have had the opportunity to earn either by remaining in Canberra or heading north to Redcliffe.

It also likely means he will spend the next two years playing out of position in the centres, with Cody Walker signed until at least the end of 2025 as South Sydney's first-choice five-eighth.

Wighton could then move into the halves after Walker hangs up the boots, likely at the end of his current deal.

Wighton's contract with South Sydney will, should the details reported be correct, see him play for the club until at least the end of 2027, joining them officially on November 1 this year.

Neither the Raiders or Rabbitohs have made comment at this stage.