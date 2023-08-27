Jack Wighton has reportedly told the South Sydney Rabbitohs he is committed to the club after rumours surfaced in the last week that he was considering a backflip.

Wighton almost immediately took to social media to trash the rumour, but given players have done similar previously, the rumour appeared to still carry some weight in rugby league circles.

But according to News Corp, Wighton has now officially put the rumour to bed, texting South Sydney chief executive officer Blake Solly to confirm he will indeed be making the move to Redfern in 2024.

Wighton's signature with the Rabbitohs came as one of the biggest news stories of the year, with the five-eighth set to be forced out of position at the Rabbitohs in what will be the first club move of his career since debuting with the Raiders in 2012, now 240 games ago.

His exit from the Green Machine has left the club without a first-choice number six next year, and with dwindling options on the market, Ricky Stuart's side still has no obvious path forward in 2024.

That, combined with the fact the Raiders were originally desperate to retain Wighton, saw the rumour regarding his backflip gain legs last weekend.

His message of commitment to the Rabbitohs comes amidst Wighton being played in the centres by Stuart on Saturday night in a horror loss to the Brisbane Broncos which has left the Raiders in real danger of missing the finals.

Wighton had a performance well below his usual standards, having only been a late parachute into the team on his return from injury.

The former State of Origin star is earmarked to play in the centres at the Rabbitohs next season with Cody Walker already wearing the number six, however, with Rabbitohs' halfback Lachlan Ilias struggling, some have suggested he could yet join Walker in the halves.

Wighton will arrive at the Rabbitohs for pre-season training in November.