Former Roosters and Sea Eagles playmaker Jackson Hastings has admitted his future in the English Super League is uncertain as he weighs up his options for 2021, per Sky Sports.

Hastings led Wigan to their first League Leaders’ Shield since 2012 after a 19-6 victory over Huddersfield in the Warriors’ final match of the season, earning his side a weeks break and a home semi-final.

The 2019 Man of Steel (equivalent to the Dally M Medal) said the second term of his two-year deal with Wigan might not proceed as he is yet to make up his mind on his playing future.

When asked if he would be a Warrior in 2021, Hastings said: “I’m not sure, honestly.

“I wanted to get this game out of the way, this game was really important to me.

“I probably would have put it aside again if we had lost because we would have had to play next week.

“I’ve got some deep thinking to do. I think I know what I want to do, I think I know what my heart is telling me to do.

“I’ll probably FaceTime my agent tonight, then FaceTime my mum, my step-dad, the rest of my family and get a gauge of what they think is best for me and my future. Hopefully by the start of next week I’ll come to a decision.”

Warriors coach Adrian Lam commended Hastings’ 2020 campaign.

“Jackson has been doing some great stuff for us,” Lam said. “He’s played a big part in where we are tonight.

“He’s had a really strong season. I personally think he’s played better than last year.”

Hastings is believed to have plenty of interest back home in the NRL after impressing in England.