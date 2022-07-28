There is absolutely no reason to change the rugby league international eligibility rules at this time.

They are in fact working the best they have for some years – all courtesy of the tremendous courage Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo showed in committing to Tonga over Australia and New Zealand respectively for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, hosted in the two countries who were snubbed by the forward duo.

The push for change comes, predictably, from those close to the NSW Origin camp.

Despite having the largest pool of available talent in the world, NSW wants an even larger one through being able to pick Englishmen and New Zealanders, as well as Fijians, Tongans and Samoans, for their Origin side. Outrageous. (Queensland has similarly shown a capacity to employ this tactic.)

The current rules have been successful in what was set out to be achieved – the smaller Pacifika nations particularly are finally getting fairer access to players now that Origin eligibility is not tied to Kangaroos selection.

The result of improved player access has seen better results for the non-Tier One nations – exemplified by Tonga’s recent wins over New Zealand and Australia.

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup is likely to be the most competitive in tournament history.

Samoa, Tonga and PNG will put forward their best ever sides by some margin. New Zealand is entitled to favouritism, yet Australia’s formidable historical Cup record will see them start in their usual position as favourites.

The sabotaging of the 2021 RLWC by Australia and New Zealand was deplorable.

In the end, it is hoped that their chicanery and the consequent delay it caused to the start of the tournament, will actually see more interest generated in the tournament overall and thus will not further hamper international rugby league.

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup is entitled to be played under the current eligibility rules that have improved the overall standard of the international game, rather than be changed at the whim of a State still pining over its second series loss out of the last three State of Origin series.