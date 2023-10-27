Grand Finalist centre Kotoni Staggs has revealed the main decision why he chose to represent Australia instead of Tonga in their end-of-year Tests against the England Lions.

The 24-year-old surprising inclusion into the Australian squad comes after he was selected to represent Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup less than a year ago.

However, he would go on to miss the tournament due to injury.

Selected ahead of the likes of Bradman Best, Zac Lomax and others, the centre revealed the main reason why he opted to represent Australian (his national of birth) over Tonga.

“Getting an opportunity to my dad's side (Tonga), I just wanted to pay respects back to him,” Staggs told SEN 1170 Mornings.

“To get the opportunity to do it for Mum's side (Australia) as well, when I was told I was getting selected I was over the moon.

“I've always wanted to put that green and gold jersey on since I was young, to be able to do that now, it's probably another highlight that I can add to my career.

“It's just amazing where I've come from, a small country town in NSW, Wellington, I've loved doing this for my family and for my community.”

In the opening game of the Pacific Championships match against Samoa two weeks ago, Staggs made an impression in what was his debut for the Kangaroos.

The game saw him kick five goals (ten points), and he even managed to score his first try in green and gold colours near the end of the game. Staggs also managed 195 running metres.

Coming up against the Kiwis this weekend he and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will go up against the centre pairing of Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders) and Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters).

“Coming into the team at the start, I didn't think that I was going to get the opportunity to kick, Val (Holmes) is mainly the kicker, and he was out,” Staggs added.

“I put my hand up to do it and I felt comfortable, I practiced all week, to be able to get a few (attempts) at the start of the game got the nerves away.”

The Kangaroos will take on the New Zealand Kiwis at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Saturday evening at 8:10pm (AEDT).