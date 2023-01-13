New Canterbury recruit Viliame Kikau is turning heads at training as he begins his new tenure at Belmore. with the powerhouse forward a factor in the newfound optimism within the club.

Kikau made the move to the Bulldogs after a successful stint with Penrith, playing a key role in their successive premiership wins while also earning a spot in the Dally M Team of the Year in 2021 as a second-rower.

The Fijian has also flourished at the international level, featuring in his nation's impressive Rugby League World Cup campaign in the off-season.

Having since landed back down in Australia, and more specifically at Canterbury's headquarters, 'Billy' is looking to emulate the form that has him so highly rated in the NRL as he gets used to donning the blue and white.

For new teammate Josh Addo-Carr, Kikau, often a familiar foe for the winger, is a tremendous addition to Cameron Ciraldo's squad, with the Australian star stating the second-rower has "the whole package for a backrower".

“I've been on the other side of the field so I haven't had to tackle him,” Addo-Carr told News Corp.

“He draws defenders in and creates a lot of opportunities for the people around him. He creates space for his outside players.

"For such a big body he is fast. He is the whole package for a backrower.”

A new yet old teammate in Matt Burton is well aware of what Kikau brings to the table, with his pace and power the cause of many headaches for opposition forwards.

Now reunited under Ciraldo, another ex-Penrith product, Kikau and Burton are set to link up for the Bulldogs, a move the latter is thrilled by.

“It's going to be unreal,” Burton said. “The spark he brings and talent.

"It's going to be special to have him on the edge. Looking forward to working with him.

“I am just glad he is on our team and not running at me.”

Should all go well over pre-season, Kikau, Burton and Addo-Carr will combine on the field for the first time in the NRL on Saturday, March 4 when the Bulldogs travel too 4 Pines Park to face Manly in Round 1.