The 2024 Pacific Championships have come to a close after the Australian Kangaroos defeated Tonga in the Final, but every nation was unable to field the best team due to either injuries or suspensions.

Following the end of the tournament, Zero Tackle has examined all the national teams and compared them to the best possible team they could have potentially used if all players were available for selection and weren't injured or suspended.

Coached by Mal Meninga, Australia fielded a strong team but was far from its best due to several injured or suspended players.

Despite winning the tournament by beating Tonga in the Final, they did it without the likes of Liam Martin, Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster, Reece Walsh, Kalyn Ponga, Jake Trbojevic, Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, among others.

The Back-Line

The halves combination of Cameron Munster and Nathan Cleary were both unavailable for selection due to injuries. Cleary is an automatic lock for the team, while Munster may have difficulty replacing Tom Dearden in the No.6 jersey after his sensational showing in the 2024 Pacific Championships final.

The team's spine would also change with Kalyn Ponga returning to the frame, replacing Dylan Edwards. Edwards is arguably the best fullback at club level, but he struggled to perform well in the tournament and didn't look his best in the green and gold.

Love him or hate him, no one can doubt Latrell Mitchell's ability on the field, especially when he returns to playing in the centres. This was seen in Game 2 of this year's State of Origin series and the last World Cup in 2022.

However, this would create a tough conundrum for coach Mal Meninga, who would then have to pick two out of three possible options: Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic, and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Changes: Kalyn Ponga, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary

The Forward Pack

While Angus Crichton and Kangaroos skipper Isaah Yeo would retain their spots in the starting side, Liam Martin's return would allow him to slot straight into the edge forward position on the other side of the field after being a late withdrawal out of the 2024 Pacific Championships.

Australia's two best front-rowers were also missing from the tournament due to injury.

Ruled out of the 2024 season with an ACL injury, Gold Coast Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has been a regular feature of the Kangaroos side and would be joined by Payne Haas, who underwent surgery for an injury he sustained at the backend of the season.

Their inclusion would see Patrick Carrigan and Lindsay Collins drop out of the starting front-row positions and move to the interchange bench and reserves, respectively.

Australia vice-captain Harry Grant would remain in the No.9 jersey with Ben Hunt and Reece Robson hot on his tails for the dummy-half role.

Changes: Liam Martin, Payne Haas, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

The Interchange Bench

The inclusion of Latrell Mitchell in the centres means either Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow or Tom Trbojevic will drop down to the interchange bench. Trbojevic had a stellar 2024 Pacific Championships, where he reclaimed his best form and was nominated for the 2024 Golden Boot Award, while 'The Hammer' can provide that X-factor off the bench.

After winning Man of the Match in the Final, Tom Dearden is another option, while veteran rake Ben Hunt could provide a one-two punch with Harry Grant. However, Tabuai-Fidow would provide coverage to the backs if a player were to sustain an injury.

Rabbitohs skipper Cameron Murray, Broncos vice-captain Patrick Carrigan and North Queensland Cowboys co-captain Reuben Cotter would fill the remaining spots on the interchange bench, dropping down from the starting team.

On the left side is the team that played in the in the 2024 Pacific Championships final, and on the right side is their Best 17 that they could have potentially selected if everyone was fully fit and free from injuries and suspensions.