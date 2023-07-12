David Fifita has the first try of the final game in the 2023 State of Origin series, scoring against the run of play for the Queensland Maroons.

In what was his first Origin try, the Maroons found their way over off a Cameron Munster kick.

» ORIGIN 3 MATCH CENTRE

The kick was contested in the air by both Queensland centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and New South Wales winger Brian To'o, but ultimately, the Queensland centre would win the war for the ball, knocking it back into the path of Fifita.

The remainder of the play was a mere formality, with the barnstorming second-rower unstoppable even off a standing start from five metres out with a scrambling Blues defence unable to do anything.

Queensland going back onto the attack came off a Stephen Crichton penalty at the other end, with the Maroons working the ball down the field for what was their first real attacking raid of the game.

The Blues had all but dominated the opening exchanges of the game, with a possible try for Bradman Best overruled leading into more opportnuities for the Blues that they couldn't capitalise on.

It's the sixth time in the series Queensland have scored a try off a kick.

Valentine Holmes converted the opening try of the game to put the Maroons up 6-0.