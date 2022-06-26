Queensland Maroons' second rower Felise Kaufusi has scored the first try of the second game in the State of Origin series during the 22nd minute, bursting through on the right-hand side.

The move saw a beautiful late pass from Kalyn Ponga at the line saw Kaufusi burst through and then beat James Tedesco to score the opening try.

Ponga had received the ball from Daly Cherry-Evans, with Ben Hunt playing the link from Harry Grant to the halfback.

Earlier, the opening opportunity of the game came for the Blues on the back of a Nathan Cleary charge down, with the Blues having the territory battle in their favour during the opening minutes.

A shift to the left - the same spot they scored the opening try in the first game through Jack Wighton - saw the ball this time however end up across the sideline though with New South Wales unable to capitalise on the early territory.

A James Tedesco long-range line break was pulled up just minutes later on account of Payne Haas being in an offside interfering position.

That led to Queensland going back on the attack, however, more strong defence in the opening minute saw the Blues shift nicely with Brian To'o ensuring Selwyn Cobbo couldn't find his way in the corner.

The Blues would be first to eventually get onto the scoreboard with a penalty goal in the 11th minute after a strip from the Queensland defence.

It would be the Maroons would have the next chance to attack off the back of a penalty in the 15th minute. A grubber from Daly Cherry-Evans then sat up in the in goal, with Brian To'o seemingly missing it.

It allowed Selwyn Cobbo a chance to score, however, the young gun bounced the ball in the in goal.

The Blues would go straight back onto the attack in the following set with seven tackles, but James Tedesco electing to run it on the last saw him slip over, with a tackle being completed and the Maroons surviving again.

The Blues would eventually crack though as Queensland took the early lead.