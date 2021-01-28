Joel Caine and Bryan Fletcher have named their top five NRL players off-contract on SEN radio, prioritising value for money.

Interestingly, the pair don’t have a single matching player in their respective crop of stars.

Fletcher included Rabbitoh Latrell Mitchell in his top five – who was arguably the biggest signing of 2020, inking a one-season deal with the South Sydney with the option of extending for another year.

Rooster Angus Crichton was another name on Fletcher’s list – who looms as one of the biggest names set to hit the market. The second-rower is reportedly drawing interest from the Dragons, while the Roosters remain keen to retain him.

Fletcher also named Shark Matt Moylan – who he believes could be signed on a budget contract.

“I’m getting in early because you’re going to get him cheap,” Fletcher said on SEN.

“I know I could go out and get Jarome Luai, but he’s going to cost me $800k. Kotoni Staggs wants $800k, Shaun Johnson wants $600k I suppose. If Shaun Johnson didn’t do his achilles, I would give him the 600, he was flying.”

Rounding out Fletcher’s top five is Storm player Dale Finucane and Warrior Jazz Tevaga.

Caine opted for a slightly younger fivesome with more upside, led by Brisbane’s Kotoni Staggs – who is reportedly set to test his value on the open market.

Fellow Bronco and young gun Xavier Coates also made Caines’ five, who the Titans are believed to be keen on.

Panther Isaah Yeo, Storm player Jahrome Hughes and Eel Maika Sivo rounded out Caines’ top five off-contract players.

Did they get it right? Who is your five?

Joel Caine’s top five NRL players off-contract

Kotoni Staggs

Isaah Yeo

Jahrome Hughes

Maika Sivo

Xavier Coates



Bryan Fletcher’s top five NRL players off-contract



Latrell Mitchell

Angus Crichton

Dale Finucane

Jazz Tevaga

Matt Moylan