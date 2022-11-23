Canberra Raiders and English forward Elliott Whitehead has revealed his international career playing for England could be over after the recent Rugby League World Cup.

The 33-year-old, who made his move to the NRL in 2016 with the Canberra Raiders and has since played 166 games, adding to the 109 he played for the Bradford Bulls and 68 for the Catalans Dragons, has become one of the most consistent second rowers in the competition.

He has played 23 Tests for England since making his debut in 2014, while also adding 4 Tests for Great Britain during the 2019 Lions tour under Wayne Bennett.

Whitehead has given no indication that he will be ready to hang up the boots from the NRL at the end of the 2024 season, however, told The Canberra Times that while no official decision has been made, he believes he may have represented his country for the last time.

"I know I played well, but it's disappointing the way it ended. It's probably the last time I'll play for England," Whitehead told the publication.

"That's not official, I don't know what will be, but in my head I felt like it would be my last time.

"I wanted to finish on a high and obviously that didn't happen.

"It was disappointing, but for the international game Samoa did something special - a bit similar to Tonga in 2017.

"We saw the support that got behind them and it's only going to be good for the international game as a whole."

Whitehead, who is at the forefront of everything Raiders having now spent seven seasons playing in lime green, and being involved in the club's charge to the 2019 NRL grand final, has played a grand total of 343 top flight games.

Should he sign a new deal at the end of 2024 when he is next off-contract, it will mean he plays on past the age of 35, with Whitehead able to negotiate and sign with rival NRL clubs from next November should he choose.

England are booked into play France in a mid-year Test during 2023, although no NRL players will be present, while the IRL are reportedly working on a long-term international calendar that could see England back in action and at full strength come the end of next season in both the NRL and English Super League.

The next World Cup will be held in 2025, with France to host.