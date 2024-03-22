With the English Super League season well underway, Zero Tackle has compiled a list of all the players who will be off-contract at the end of the 2024 season.
Castleford Tigers
Off-Contract Players: Jack Broadbent, Innes Senior (loan ending), Danny Richardson (one-year extension option), Liam Watts (one-year extension option), Alex Mellor, Liam Horne (one-year extension option), Sam Hall, Charbel Tasipale (one-year extension option), Jason Qareqare, Cain Robb, Brad Martin, Samy Kibula (one-year extension option), Albert Vete, Luis Johnson
