LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Tommy Makinson of England escapes the challenge of Joseph Manu of New Zealand during the International Series match between England and New Zealand at Elland Road on November 11, 2018 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

With the English Super League season well underway, Zero Tackle has compiled a list of all the players who will be off-contract at the end of the 2024 season.

Back
Next

Castleford Tigers

Embed from Getty Images

Off-Contract Players: Jack Broadbent, Innes Senior (loan ending), Danny Richardson (one-year extension option), Liam Watts (one-year extension option), Alex Mellor, Liam Horne (one-year extension option), Sam Hall, Charbel Tasipale (one-year extension option), Jason Qareqare, Cain Robb, Brad Martin, Samy Kibula (one-year extension option), Albert Vete, Luis Johnson
(via Love Rugby League)

Back
Next