The 2023 NRL season has been one to remember, with some huge performances, stunning upsets and moments of completely magic adorning another incredible campaign. Now we are down to the final six.

Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos are locked in for the preliminary finals, but just two of Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights ($23.00) will join them after this week's semi-finals.

With just five matches left in the campaign before the premiers are crowned, we have taken a look at their odds and who is most likely to win the Grand Final.

The Favourites – Penrith Panthers

The Penrith Panthers are always there or thereabouts and this year is no different. A stunning campaign saw the Panthers secure 18 wins, losing six times and ending the season with a points difference of +333.

Despite this, the Panthers were left to thank the Storm in the final match of the regular season as they downed the Broncos, allowing Penrith to jump back to the top of the ladder as they secured the minor premiership.

Some questioned whether they were running out of steam after their stunning 32-18 loss to the Eels in the penultimate round, but they bounced back with a brilliant 44-12 demolition of the Cowboys in the final round.

This was then quickly followed by a supreme 32-6 win over the Warriors to move straight into the Preliminary Finals. They are now just two wins away and deserving favourites with Ladbrokes, who offer the code BLACKBOOK.

Second Favourites – Brisbane Broncos

The Brisbane Broncos also enjoyed a supreme season as they won 18 matches, losing just six times. Their +213 points difference was very impressive, but it was some way short of the Panthers at the top following their final-round loss.

Despite this huge disparity in points differential, the Broncos were on course to stun the Panthers, and many onlookers, as they jumped to the top of the ladder ahead of the final weekend.

It made it all the more disappointing for them when they were beaten by the Storm on the final weekend, seeing them slip down to second on the ladder and miss out on the minor premiership.

The Broncos got their chance to gain some revenge on the Storm in the Qualifying Final last week, and they did exactly that, as they humiliated their opponents in a 26-0 win. Thoughts would have gone straight to what might have been if they had played as well in their final game of the regular season.

Despite this, the Broncos now wait in the Preliminary Finals, with the side a single win away from a potential clash with the Panthers and a shot at the title.

The Semi-Finalists – Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters and the Newcastle Knights

The four sides heading into the semi-finals this weekend all have one last chance to take their place in the Preliminary Finals.

The Storm and Warriors get second chances after their heavy defeats to the Broncos and Panthers respectively, while the Roosters and Knights overcame the Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders respectively in the Elimination Finals last week.

Despite taking a hammering in their first finals games, the Storm and Warriors are still the favourites to setup dates in the Preliminary Finals. The placements of the Storm and Warriors on the ladder in the regular season will have had an impact on the odds, but can they now avoid upsets?