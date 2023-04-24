Team lists for Round 9 of the NRL competition will not have their usual Tuesday afternoon reveal.

Like clockwork, teams for every round of the NRL season are normally released at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the following round.

However, that is not the case for Round 9, with the Sydney Roosters set to kick-off against the St George Illawarra Dragons in their traditional Anzac Day match just five minutes later.

The Melbourne Storm will also host the New Zealand Warriors later that evening.

While the Storm have the bye the week after, the other three teams all have to back up the following round.

Instead of giving them a 24-hour advantage in naming teams however, the NRL have confirmed that, as a one-off, 'team list Wednesday' will become a thing.

It has been confirmed that all 16 teams for Round 9 will be released at the same time - 4pm (AEST) on Wednesday afternoon.

While the Warriors and Roosters will play each other next Sunday, it's likely that the Dragons having to play the Canterbury Bulldogs meant there couldn't be an exception for three teams given the advantage that may have been perceived to bring.

What it does mean is that the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys, who will clash on Thursday evening in the opening game of the round - less than 48 hours after the conclusion of the previous rounds - will name 22 players at 4pm on Wednesday, and then trim their squads to 19 just under four hours later.

Round 9 fixtures

Thursday, 7:50pm: Cronulla Sharks vs North Queesland Cowboys

Friday, 6pm: Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Friday, 8pm: Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Saturday, 3pm: Canberra Raiders vs The Dolphins

Saturday, 5:30pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans

Saturday, 7:35pm: Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers

Sunday, 2pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters

Sunday, 4:05pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bye: Melbourne Storm