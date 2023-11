With the 2024 NRL fixtures released, a number of players lining up for a new club in 2024 will be circling dates in their calendars of when they take on their old club.

Taking into account the players who have played first-grade with their previous club, here is when fans will be able to watch their former heroes battle their current ones in 2024.

All times AEDT or AEST after daylight savings.

Round 1

Sean Keppie: Manly Sea Eagles vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sunday, March 3, 1:30pm at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Fletcher Baker: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos, Sunday, March 3, 3:30pm at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Simi Sasagi: Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders, Thursday, March 7, 8pm at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Round 2

Jaxson Paulo: Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters, Sunday, March 17, 4:05pm at 4 Pines Park, Manly

Round 3

Morgan Harper and Kelma Tuilagi: Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles, Sunday, March 24, 4:05pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Round 4

Spencer Leniu: Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers, Thursday, March 28, 8pm at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Blake Taaffe: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Friday, March 29, 4:05pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Round 5

Drew Hutchison and Jake Turpin: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Sydney Roosters, Friday, April 5, 6pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Round 6

Dominic Young: Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters, Thursday, April 11, 7:50pm at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Flegler: Brisbane Broncos vs The Dolphins, Friday, April 12, 6pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Jayden Sullivan: Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Sunday, April 14, 4:05pm at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown

Round 7

Daine Laurie: Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers, Saturday, April 20, 3pm at Carrington Park, Bathurst

Des Hasler (coach): Gold Coast Titans vs Manly Sea Eagles, Saturday, April 20, 5:30pm at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Kurt Mann: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights, Sunday, April 21, 2pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Round 8

Nil.

Round 9

Kaeo Weekes: Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders, Friday, May 3, 6pm at 4 Pines Park, Manly

Shane Flanagan (coach): Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Sunday, May 5, 4:05pm at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Round 10

Paul Alamoti, Stephen Crichton and Jaeman Salmon: Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Friday, May 10, 6pm at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Hame Sele: St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Saturday, May 11, 5:30pm at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

Round 11

Nil.

Round 12

Kyle Flanagan: Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Thursday, May 23, 7:50pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Keenan Palasia: Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans, Sunday, May 26, 2pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 13

Nil.

Round 14

Viliami Vailea: North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors, Saturday, June 8, 5:30pm at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Round 15

Jack Cogger and Tom Jenkins: Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers, Sunday, June 16, 4:05pm at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Round 16

Nil.

Round 17

Riley Price: Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys, Sunday, June 30, 4:05pm at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Round 18

Josh Curran: Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors, Saturday, July 6, 3pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Round 19

Jaiyden Hunt: Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Saturday, July 13, 7:35pm at Suncorp Stadium, brisbane

Round 20

Round 21

Jack Wighton: Canberra Raiders vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sunday, July 28, 6:15pm at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Round 22

Nil.

Round 23

Nil.

Round 24

Poasa Faamausili and Jake Averillo: Canterbury Bulldogs vs The Dolphins, Saturday, August 17, 3pm at Salter Oval, Bundaberg

Round 25

Luke Brooks, Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Aitasi James and Tommy Talau: Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles, Thursday, August 22, 7:50pm at Leichhardt Oval, Sydney

Brad Schneider: Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers, Saturday, August 24, 3pm at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Jed Cartwright: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights, Saturday, August 24, 7:35pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Round 26

Corey Waddell: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles, Friday, August 30, 6pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Round 27

Nil.