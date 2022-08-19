The Cronulla Sharks have one of Australia's worst sporting records when it comes to playing at Brookvale Oval.

The two clubs - the Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles - might be known for their rivalry dubbed the 'Battle of the Beaches' but when it comes to playing on the North side of Sydney, the Sharks have about as much success as Trent Barrett did during his two stints as a head coach in the NRL.

Dating right back to 1967, the Sharks have won six games at Brookvale, holding on for a single draw in that time. Given one of their victories was against the ill-fated Northern Eagles joint venture, it means they have just won five games against the Sea Eagles.

Five wins and a draw. Out of a staggering 40 games. That tallies up to 34 losses against Manly at Brookvale.

The Sharks have also now lost the last seven on the bounce against the Sea Eagles at the Northern Beaches venue, with their last win coming during the opening round of the 2008 season.

Since then, they have lost the following games against the Sea Eagles:

Round 25, 2009: 18-16

Round 5, 2010: 40-12

Round 6, 2013: 25-18

Round 6, 2014: 24-4

Round 17, 2015: 28-16

Round 3, 2016: 22-12

Finals, 2019: 28-16

The seven-match losing streak at the venue has seemingly continued with no obvious finish point, but the Sharks have a chance to put all that behind them in Round 23 of the 2022 season as they run onto Brookvale against an out of form, and injury-ravaged Manly.

No Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic or Reuben Garrick, just to name a few, have presented a red-hot Sharks - who are pushing for the chance to finish in the top two at the end of the season - with their best chance to topple Manly on the road since that opening round win in 2008.

But what did the world look like back then?

For starters, here is the team who played that evening:

1. Brett Kearney

2. Bryson Goodwin

3. David Simmons

4. Ben Pomeroy

5. Luke Covell

6. Bretty Seymour

7. Brett Kimmorley

8. Ben Ross

9. Isaac De Gois

10. Luke Douglas

11. Reece Williams

12. Adam Peek

13. Paul Gallen

14. Greg Bird

15. Bryan Norrie

16. Fraser Anderson

17. Kevin Kingston

Every single player from that night's team in a 16 points to 10 win is now retired, while the entire Manly team is also retired - a team that featured names like Brett Stewart, Jamie Lyon, Matt Orford, Matt Ballin, Brent Kite, Anthony Watmough, Glenn Stewart and Steve Menzies.

In the rest of the NRL, unbeknownst to the general public or anyone at the time, the Melbourne Storm were playing over the salary cap and would ultimately go on to be stripped of that year's minor premiership.

The premiership would be Manly's to win, despite their shock opening-round loss to the Sharks, ultimately beating the Dragons, Warriors and then Storm on their way through the finals series, winning 40 points to nil.

The Storm had won the premiership the year prior over the Sea Eagles in the grand final, although that too was stripped with the club over the salary cap.

Cronulla's Luke Covell would go on score more points than any other player in 2008 with Cronulla finishing third on the table before being belted 28-0 by the Storm in Week 3 of the finals, while Matt Orford took out the Dally M Medal.

Elsewhere during that 2008 season, the Canterbury Bulldogs claimed the wooden spoon, while the Warriors, Dragons and Raiders all made the finals on 13 victories, resigning the Knights with a usual safe 12 wins to 9th spot.

The Warriors would ultimately run from eighth spot until the preliminary finals where they fell to the Sea Eagles, but wins over the Storm in Week 1 of the finals and the Roosters in Week 2 both came as big surprises.

It was also the centenary of rugby league during 2008, with celebrations to mark the occasion running throughout the season, while the team of the century was also named.

Australia would cap the year off by winning the Rugby League World Cup.

Here are some of the other fast facts from 2008: