In the lead up to Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series, you are going to hear plenty of arguments that the series is already over.

That the chance of the Blues winning is completely and utterly gone.

And on one foot, a decider in Brisbane means they will have to be built different from years gone by if they are going to bring the Shield back to Sydney for the first time in three years.

But on the other, getting carried away with a decider is something the Blues need to kick down the road ahead of Game 2, because if they can't find a win in Melbourne, it'll be the far more humiliating task of trying to avoid a whitewash in the Queensland capital.

Origin whitewashes are few and far between. The last came way back in 2010, and even during Queensland's incredible run of dominance on the back of one of the greatest - if not the greatest - teams of all time, that was the only time they managed it. In face, the only other wash out this century was for the Blues in 2000.

But the Blues have a horror record in Queensland, and with all the momentum going the way of the men from up north, it feels there could be a real chance of that happening if Billy Slater's side manage to get over the top on the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground this coming Wednesday.

Either way, the Blues will need to do a number of things differently if they are going to take the chocolates in Game 2.

And it seems to be a fact coach Michael Maguire has acknowledged, making five changes to his side who lost the series-opener in Sydney playing with 12 men for the most part.

The obvious one is Joseph Suaalii, who is out suspended after his devastating high shot on Reece Walsh. Latrell Mitchell comes into the side, and while there was an argument for last year's debutant Bradman Best, the Blues need an X-Factor in attack, so Mitchell was the obvious answer here.

Besides replacing Suaalii, Maguire also elected to bring Dylan Edwards back into the side after he was a late withdrawal for Game 1 with an injury, Mitchell Moses will replace Nicho Hynes, and the duo of Connor Watson and Cameron Murray are into the side for Hudson Young and Cameron McInnes.

The addition of Edwards was a tricky call for Game 1, and even trickier for Game 2 given Tedesco did his job in the opener, but it was ultimately a call which probably had to be made.

Whether you like it or not, the Blues were never winning Game 1 with 12 men on the field for 72 minutes, but the men from south of the Tweed can actually take a number of positives out of the game. The fact they stuck with the Maroons for almost an hour and were well and truly in the mix - in fact, dominating the game during the second half - shows they have a strong game plan that probably doesn't need a lot of change.

But the reason Hynes lost his spot is because of that. Because the Blues were dominating and yet couldn't find a way to break down the Maroons' defence.

They didn't just fail to do that though.

Some of the fifth tackle options throughout the contest were as bad as you're ever likely to see, and the only reason the Blues were able to apply pressure was because the Maroons played awful, terrible rugby league.

That said, when the forwards worked so well to dominate the game for a chunk of that second half, but the Blues couldn't make the Maroons sweat, the halfback has to be the one responsible, so Hynes simply had to do.

In attack, the Blues will also be happy to have Cameron Murray back. His rapid play the balls create time and space for ball handlers, and him starting is a clear tip of the hat to his previous performances at this level, while Connor Watson will also add plenty in terms of spark off the bench.

The duo need to play a role in the Blues attack, but they also need to create that time and space for Mitchell Moses that Hynes seemed so clearly to be lacking in the series opener.

With it, things may have gone differently for Hynes, although he looked like a dear in the headlights at times and it may have made no material influence on the game.

Regardless, a more controlled, well orchestrated attack is going to be key. Even without Cameron Munster who is out injured, Queensland have an incredible ability to put points on the board. Their one-two punch at dummy half of Harry Grant and Ben Hunt is as dangerous as it gets, Tom Dearden is yet to play a bad game in Maroons, Daly Cherry-Evans controls things superbly, and their outside backs are brimming with point-scoring potential.

That means at times the Blues are going to have to go with them. Yes, their defence was excellent for the most part in Game 1 and will need to be again in Game 2, but it's in attack where the Blues must be built different for Game 2.

It's clear Maguire has acknowledged that with his changes, but whether it all comes together with Nathan Cleary watching on from the sidelines remains to be seen.

For the sake of a decider, let's hope it does.

