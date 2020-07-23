Ahead of Eels star Ryan Matterson’s first meeting against his former side, details have emerged as to why the forward wanted out from the Wests Tigers.

Sources told The Sydney Morning Herald that Matterson presented club officials with a host of objections on his iPad at the end of last year.

Among those was a disagreement over the way the club treated his recovery from a concussion.

The 25-year old believed he was pressured into playing a game just two days after being cleared from hospital despite indicating he wasn’t fit.

Angst towards Michael Maguire was another key reason behind Matterson’s grievance, who reportedly questioned the back-rower’s toughness after an incident at training.

Players were reportedly aware of his frustration against Maguire, however, Matterson never raised the issue with the coach.

Things got so dire that a worn out Matterson asked for a day off to get himself for the club’s last-round clash against Cronulla to make finals.

After the Tigers lost, Matterson did not return to the club despite Maguire’s demands of an extra month of training post-season while other teams were playing in finals.

Furthermore, Matterson was unhappy with training constantly running over time and believed that the Tigers weren’t looking after his body the way the Roosters did.

Behind closed doors, the Tigers were happy to see him walk after the relationship become untenable.

Tigers players were disappointed with the way he handled his exit after not showing up to a post-season bowls day.

Matterson played 24 games for the Tigers after crossing from the Roosters ahead of the 2019 season.

He quit the Tigers one season into a three-year deal over speculation he was unhappy with his $450,000 a season contract.