Melbourne Storm football boss Frank Ponissi has addressed the futures of Craig Bellamy and Cameron Smith.

The Daily Telegraph reported over the weekend that the Cronulla Sharks have been in talks with Bellamy for over six months about a director of coaching role from 2022 onwards.

The Sharks took to social media to confirm they have been in discussions with Belllamy.

See below a statement from CEO Dino Mezzatesta in response to media reports relating to the Cronulla Sharks and Craig Bellamy#UpUp pic.twitter.com/nY4TuIN9uz — Cronulla Sharks (@Cronulla_Sharks) February 13, 2021

Speaking on SEN radio, Ponissi was confident that Bellamy would remain at the Storm.

“I think there’s a reality that they (Cronulla) are definitely keen on him,” Ponissi said on SEN Afternoons.

“I think that’s reality, but with Craig accepting that offer I’m not really sure.

“Matt Tripp and the owners have been liaising with Craig and they’ve always been confident that he will remain.”

Despite Bellamy saying that 2021 would be his final year of head coaching, Ponissi remains hopeful that he could yet change his mind and remain in the role for an extra 12 months.

“We haven’t given up hope that he may even extend being a head coach for the next 12 months,” he added.

“He keeps saying he’s not, but there’s a slight chance of him coaching.

“Whilst we haven’t got his signature on a contract he’s open to all other offers and all other interest.

“The time will come, but with Craig I don’t think you’re going to see that for too much longer, I think you’ll see a decision in certainly the next few weeks.”

Bellamy has coached 465 NRL games for the Storm since taking over the reigns in 2003 and has led the club to three premierships.

Meanwhile, Ponissi also doubled down on previous comments he has made about Smith, saying the club is currently planning its season without the legendary hooker.

The veteran has kept the NRL world in the dark – the Storm included – on wether he will retire or extend his storied career into a 19th season, while links have also been made to the Gold Coast Titans.

The 430-gamer originally declared he would decide his future by Christmas, but is still yet to make a call just a month out from the NRL season.

While the Storm are planning to be without Smith, they are also prepared for his decision to go the other way.

“At the moment, we’re planning life without Cameron,” he added.

“But, if that were to change late, we’d also be ready for that as well.”

Smith has played 430 NRL games all for Melbourne since making his first-grade debut in 2002 and just won his third premiership with the club.

He turns 38 later this year.