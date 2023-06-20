Shannon Noll has been confirmed as the pre-match entertainment for Game 2 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

Gane 2 will be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, June 21, with Noll locked in by the NRL on Tuesday morning to headline the pre-game entertainment.

Noll, 47, was born in Orange and was the runner-up of the 2003 edition of Australian Idol to launch his career.

A touring artist since, Noll's biggest and most recognisable hit - which is expected to be belted out on the turf at Suncorp Stadium - is What About Me.

Noll has six released albums, with the most recent of those being in 2021, while he has headlined nine tours.

The New South Wales fan has been nominated for six different ARIA Music awards throughout his career, while he also had three singles and two albums top the ARIA charts in 2004 and 2005.

He also won the MTV Australia video music awards best male artist three years in a row from 2005 to 2007.

Kick-off in Game 2 of the Origin series is scheduled to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, with the pre-game performance to start from 7:30pm (AEST).

Game 1s pre-game entertainment was headlined by The Living End, while New Zealand band Six60 will headline pre-game entertainment ahead of the possible decider in Sydney, which is scheduled for July 12.