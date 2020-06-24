Wests trio Alex Twal, Robert Jennings and Zane Musgrove are all set to to spend extended periods on the sidelines after sustaining injuries against the Cowboys.

Twal will miss a month of action after injuring his knee in the first half of last weekend’s match while Jennings, and Musgrove are looking at longer stints following hamstring and foot injuries respectively.

Jennings suffered a high-grade tendon complaint and is facing an extended period of time on the sidelines.

Musgrove is set to undergo surgery for a lis franc injury, ruling him out for 10-12 months.

In better news for the Tigers, Jacob Liddle is set to return to training with the main group after recovering from a knee injury last August.

Liddle will not take part in contact training for another week or two and is expected to return close to Round 14.

Winger Tommy Talau is fit for selection this week against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Sunday after missing round six with a hamstring injury.