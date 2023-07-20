After securing the signature of youngsters Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu for next season, more positive news has come out of Tiger Town, with skipper Apisai Koroisau signing a contract extension.

Already contracted for the 2024 season, Korisau and the club had a mutual option for 2025. However, he has since agreed to play for the Tigers through to the end of the 2026 season, having agreed to a new contract extension.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to further demonstrate my commitment to the club,” Koroisau said via the club's website.

"I'm excited for the present and the future, and I'm just so proud to be leading our team."

"I'm also excited to be working with the young talent we have coming through and helping them to become great NRL players."

A three-time premiership winner with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers, the hooker has been one of the best players at the club this season despite their poor performances - earning State of Origin honours with the NSW Blues.

Wests Tigers head coach Tim Sheens admitted that his re-signing is a massive boost for the club who will have a completely different roster next season after the departures of Ken Maumalo (mid-season), Joe Ofahengaue (mid-season), Tommy Talau and halfback Luke Brooks.

"He is a great leader and he has done a wonderful job this season," said Sheens.

"I think this is tremendous news for our club and for Api."

The Wests Tigers will take on the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday, July 20, at WIN Stadium in Wollongong in a battle between the two bottom teams on the table.