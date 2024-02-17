The Wests Tigers have continued to strengthen their junior ranks by signing the current Balmain Tigers SG Ball Cup hooker Jared Haywood on a one-year contract.

A St Marys junior, Haywood was originally a member of the Penrith Panthers Under-15s development squad before making the move to the Balmain Tigers the following year - one of two pathways teams of the Wests Tigers.

The hooker would then spend time representing the Balmain Tigers Harold Matthews Cup team in 2023, before being moved up to the SG Ball Cup squad for this season.

His continued tenure at the club will allow him to learn off the likes of three-time premiership dummy-half Apisai Koroisau, Jake Simpkin and the young and versatile Tallyn Da Silva.

Confirmed by Aria Management Group, Haywood has signed with the Wests Tigers until the end of the 2024 season.

Zero Tackle understands that the contract will allow him to be a member of the Jersey Flegg Cup squad once the current SG Ball Cup season comes to a close.