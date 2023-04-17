Although the Wests Tigers have been unsuccessful in landing multiple playmakers from the NRL and Super League, it hasn't stopped them from trying to bring someone in.

Whilst the pressure mounts on Luke Brooks, it has been one year since he last played in an NRL winning side.

This will be a major factor in whether the club will re-sign him when he runs off-contract at the end of the season.

In the past couple of seasons, the Tigers have tried multiple halves combinations which include using Brooks, Adam Doueihi, Jackson Hastings, Jock Madden and Brandon Wakeham, who is expected to get the call-up again due to Doueihi's injury.

After pursuing the likes of George Williams, Jack Wighton, Mitchell Moses and Mitchell Pearce, the club has now been linked to young and upcoming playmakers.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Manly's Josh Schuster and Dragons' Junior Amone are next on the Tigers' radar.

It is an interesting link to the Tigers as both players play and are classified as five-eighths rather than halfbacks. This means if there are to sign either they or Adam Doueihi will move into the No.7 jersey.

Currently contracted until the end of next season, both players won't be able to negotiate or take any formal offers from the Tigers until November 1, 2023.

A Samoan international, Schuster came through the Sea Eagles Pathways Academy from the age of 14. Now he has been a regular in the Manly line-up linking up with Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves.

Another youngster, Amone has played 38 games with the Dragons, where his potential has been seen in the SG Ball Cup for the Illawarra Steelers.

While the Tigers will have to wait for Schuster and Amone, The Daily Telegraph reports that the club have met with numerous player agents to sign specific players in the immediate future.