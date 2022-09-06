The Wests Tigers have secured another important piece in their quest to avoid the wooden spoon in 2023, confirming that former Queensland prop Joe Ofahengaue has signed an extension that will keep him with the Concord club until the end of 2025.

Ofahengaue joined the Tigers from Brisbane in 2021 and has played 47 games for the club, making his 150th NRL appearance just two weeks ago. He is one of only two Tigers players to appear in all 24 games of the regular season.

While he’s had to endure some hardship in recent times, Ofahengaue is excited about the club’s future direction under Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall.

“It’s an exciting period ahead for Wests Tigers, and I’m thrilled to be part of it,” Ofahengaue said in a release.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of all the players in saying we want to hit the ground running when we return for pre-season. We want to be in the best shape possible for the start of 2023.”

The news of Ofahengaue’s extension was warmly received by incoming coach Tim Sheens, who know he has a quality player on his hands both in terms of impact and influence.

“We’ve brought several younger guys through the pathways this season, and Joe has played a role in their development. He’s’ a player they look up to and are comfortable going to for advice,” Sheens said.

“I look forward to working with Joe over the coming years.”