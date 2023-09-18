Aiming to find a Head of Football to lead them into the future, the Wests Tigers are reportedly set to pursue former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

Looking to strengthen their football department, the Tigers have enquired about the likes of Peter Parr and Frank Ponissi - two of the most respected heads of football in the sport - from their respective clubs.

While former Tigers premiership winner and current Parramatta Eels Head of Football Mark O'Neill is the frontrunner for the job, according to News Corp, it hasn't stopped the Tigers from looking elsewhere.

As reported by 100% Footy, the club is considering bringing in Michael Cheika after holding a board meeting on Monday evening to discuss the Head of Football position.

Cheika is the former head coach of the Wallabies, former head coach of Lebanon and current coach of the Argentina rugby union side - he is currently with them overseas at the Rugby World Cup.

It is understood that due to his time coaching Lebanon in last year's Rugby League World Cup, Cheika has good connections with both assistant coach Robbie Farah and players Alex Twal and Adam Doueihi.

“I think he'd be great. He is a lot older, he has a lot of experience. He has a lot of life experience,” former Canterbury Bulldogs forward Willie Mason said recently on Levels with Willie Mason & Justin Horo.

“He needs to be more hands on,

"He needs to be programs. Pretty much like a football manager. He could be a mentor to Benji.

“He can be part of the staff, but he can be like Benji's right-hand man.”