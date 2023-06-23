In an attempt to boost their halves for next season, the Wests Tigers have reportedly reached out to Broncos halfback Jock Madden.

As reported by News Corp, future Tigers coach and current assistant Benji Marshall apparently personally contacted Madden.

While there has been no confirmation on what was said during the conversation, News Corp reports it was to gauge his interest in returning to his former club.

Although he has played two games this season, the halfback is currently behind Ezra Mann and Adam Reynolds at the club for one of the two half positions.

The decisive factor for Madden's return back to the Tigers could be a starting spot in the halves, which he doesn't have at the Broncos. However, he does have another year remaining on his contract, meaning the club would need to grant him a release.

In the two appearances for the Broncos this season, he wasn't able to set up any tries but made 57 tackles, 108 running metres and 267.4 average kicking metres per game.

As Luke Brooks recently rejected a two-year extension with the club worth upwards of $1 million and Brandon Wakeham is off-contract, it leaves Adam Doueihi as the only halves player under contract.

Doueihi is likely to be sidelined for the majority of next season after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Tim Sheens has recently stated that the club is actively looking around for playmakers around Australia and overseas.