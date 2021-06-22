Wests Tigers vs Rabbitohs – Round 16, 2021

2021-07-04T06:05:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
KICK OFF
Match Summary
Wests Tigers
Rabbitohs
Team Stats
Wests Tigers
Rabbitohs
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs2660
All Run Metres22941
Line Breaks62
Offloads174
Kick Metres7060
40/200
Tackles4980
Missed Tackles444
Penalties Conceded74
Errors161
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Reynolds
|134
|Adam Doueihi
|106
|Alex Johnston
|68
|Cody Walker
|36
|David Nofoaluma
|36
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|59
|Adam Doueihi
|43
|Luke Brooks
|5
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Billy Walters
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Alex Johnston
|17
|Cody Walker
|9
|David Nofoaluma
|9
|Dane Gagai
|8
|Latrell Mitchell
|6
Top Try Assists
|Cody Walker
|15
|Luke Brooks
|12
|Latrell Mitchell
|10
|Adam Doueihi
|10
|Daine Laurie
|7
Top Linebreak Assists
|Cody Walker
|18
|Latrell Mitchell
|15
|Adam Doueihi
|10
|Daine Laurie
|8
|Dane Gagai
|7
Top Linebreaks
|Alex Johnston
|24
|Dane Gagai
|9
|Tommy Talau
|9
|David Nofoaluma
|7
|Latrell Mitchell
|6
Top Runs
|Daine Laurie
|248
|David Nofoaluma
|244
|Alex Twal
|203
|Thomas Burgess
|195
|Luke Brooks
|194
Top Run Metres
|Daine Laurie
|2,112
|David Nofoaluma
|2,064
|Alex Twal
|1,926
|Thomas Burgess
|1,912
|Dane Gagai
|1,782
Post Contact Metres
|Alex Twal
|790
|Thomas Burgess
|750
|Luciano Leilua
|640
|David Nofoaluma
|608
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|603
Top Tackles
|Damien Cook
|593
|Alex Twal
|522
|Jacob Liddle
|479
|Luke Garner
|451
|Luciano Leilua
|427
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Jacob Liddle
|26
|Moses Mbye
|24
|Luke Garner
|24
|Damien Cook
|23
|Luciano Leilua
|23
Top Missed Tackles
|Jacob Liddle
|45
|Luke Brooks
|38
|Adam Doueihi
|37
|Luciano Leilua
|36
|Daine Laurie
|29
Top Tackle Breaks
|Daine Laurie
|62
|David Nofoaluma
|54
|Dane Gagai
|48
|Latrell Mitchell
|45
|Alex Johnston
|36
Top Offloads
|David Nofoaluma
|28
|Luciano Leilua
|23
|Joe Ofahengaue
|19
|Luke Brooks
|17
|Thomas Mikaele
|14
Top Kick Metres
|Adam Reynolds
|4,395
|Luke Brooks
|3,866
|Adam Doueihi
|2,291
|Cody Walker
|1,037
|Benji Marshall
|729
Top Penalties
|Luke Brooks
|9
|David Nofoaluma
|7
|Alex Twal
|6
|Alex Seyfarth
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|6
Top Errors
|Alex Johnston
|20
|Tommy Talau
|19
|Cody Walker
|16
|David Nofoaluma
|16
|Daine Laurie
|15
Team Lists
Wests Tigers
Rabbitohs
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Wests Tigers
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Asu Kepaoa
|ACL
|Next Season
South Sydney
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brock Gardner
|Achilles
|Indefinite
|Tautau Moga
|Suspension
|Round 12
|Jaxson Paulo
|Thumb
|Round 16
|Tevita Tatola
|Knee
|Round 22
Previous 5 Games
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|19/6/21
|Storm
|L 66 - 16
|13/6/21
|Eels
|L 40 - 12
|4/6/21
|Panthers
|W 26 - 6
|28/5/21
|Dragons
|W 34 - 18
|21/5/21
|Warriors
|L 30 - 26
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|17/6/21
|Broncos
|W 0 - 46
|12/6/21
|Knights
|W 24 - 10
|29/5/21
|Eels
|W 38 - 20
|23/5/21
|Panthers
|L 12 - 56
|15/5/21
|Sharks
|W 22 - 32