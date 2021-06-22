Wests Tigers vs Rabbitohs – Round 16, 2021

2021-07-04T06:05:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
#NRLTigersSouths
Wests Tigers
Rabbitohs
KICK OFF
 
2021-07-04T06:05:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
#NRLTigersSouths

Match Summary

Wests Tigers

Rabbitohs

 

Team Stats

Wests Tigers

Rabbitohs

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

2660
2564

All Run Metres

22941
23091

Line Breaks

62
76

Offloads

174
116

Kick Metres

7060
6747

40/20

0
2

Tackles

4980
4654

Missed Tackles

444
355

Penalties Conceded

74
51

Errors

161
149

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Adam Reynolds134
Adam Doueihi106
Alex Johnston68
Cody Walker36
David Nofoaluma36

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds59
Adam Doueihi43
Luke Brooks5
Latrell Mitchell4
Billy Walters0

Top Try Scorer

Alex Johnston17
Cody Walker9
David Nofoaluma9
Dane Gagai8
Latrell Mitchell6

Top Try Assists

Cody Walker15
Luke Brooks12
Latrell Mitchell10
Adam Doueihi10
Daine Laurie7

Top Linebreak Assists

Cody Walker18
Latrell Mitchell15
Adam Doueihi10
Daine Laurie8
Dane Gagai7

Top Linebreaks

Alex Johnston24
Dane Gagai9
Tommy Talau9
David Nofoaluma7
Latrell Mitchell6

Top Runs

Daine Laurie248
David Nofoaluma244
Alex Twal203
Thomas Burgess195
Luke Brooks194

Top Run Metres

Daine Laurie2,112
David Nofoaluma2,064
Alex Twal1,926
Thomas Burgess1,912
Dane Gagai1,782

Post Contact Metres

Alex Twal790
Thomas Burgess750
Luciano Leilua640
David Nofoaluma608
Keaon Koloamatangi603

Top Tackles

Damien Cook593
Alex Twal522
Jacob Liddle479
Luke Garner451
Luciano Leilua427

Top Ineffective Tackles

Jacob Liddle26
Moses Mbye24
Luke Garner24
Damien Cook23
Luciano Leilua23

Top Missed Tackles

Jacob Liddle45
Luke Brooks38
Adam Doueihi37
Luciano Leilua36
Daine Laurie29

Top Tackle Breaks

Daine Laurie62
David Nofoaluma54
Dane Gagai48
Latrell Mitchell45
Alex Johnston36

Top Offloads

David Nofoaluma28
Luciano Leilua23
Joe Ofahengaue19
Luke Brooks17
Thomas Mikaele14

Top Kick Metres

Adam Reynolds4,395
Luke Brooks3,866
Adam Doueihi2,291
Cody Walker1,037
Benji Marshall729

Top Penalties

Luke Brooks9
David Nofoaluma7
Alex Twal6
Alex Seyfarth6
Adam Doueihi6

Top Errors

Alex Johnston20
Tommy Talau19
Cody Walker16
David Nofoaluma16
Daine Laurie15

Team Lists

Wests Tigers

Rabbitohs

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

Wests Tigers

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Asu KepaoaACLNext Season

South Sydney

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Brock GardnerAchillesIndefinite
Tautau MogaSuspensionRound 12
Jaxson PauloThumbRound 16
Tevita TatolaKneeRound 22

Previous 5 Games

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
19/6/21StormL 66 - 16
13/6/21EelsL 40 - 12
4/6/21PanthersW 26 - 6
28/5/21DragonsW 34 - 18
21/5/21WarriorsL 30 - 26

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
17/6/21BroncosW 0 - 46
12/6/21KnightsW 24 - 10
29/5/21EelsW 38 - 20
23/5/21PanthersL 12 - 56
15/5/21SharksW 22 - 32
 