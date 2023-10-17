A junior member of the Wests Tigers playing group Masei Tavui has been arrested and charged with one count of murder.

New South Wales police allege the 19-year-old is responsible for the death of underworld figure Dejan Radulovic on July 29, according to reports from various media, including The Sydney Morning Herald and News.com.au.

The report states that Radulovic was allegedly stabbed and shot on Donnelly Street in Balmain following an altercation on the day in question, causing significant head and shoulder wounds which police allege were from being bashed and stabbed.

Police raided his home on Tuesday to seize evidence before leading him away. Tavui was taken to Liverpool police station after being arrested and charged with the alleged offence.

He is believed to have been denied bail and appeared in a committal hearing at Liverpool Local Court while another man has also been charged as an accessory to murder.

A junior rising through the ranks at the Tigers, Tavui has been with the club for four years and played alongside a number of talented players who will push for first-grade honours in the coming years during the 2023 SG Ball campaign.

The back-rower had previously played in the Harold Matthews (under-17s) competition before progressing to the SG Ball (under-19s) at the Western Suburbs Magpies this year where he made all of his appearances off the interchange bench, but didn't play during the back-half of the season before the Magpies were knocked out in Week 1 of the finals by the Parramatta Eels.