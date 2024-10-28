The Wests Tigers have reportedly met and offered a new contract extension to one of the club's most exciting forwards as they attempt to move off the bottom of the ladder in 2025.

While they have already secured all their Top 30 spots for next season, adding Jack Bird, Jarome Luai, Jeral Skelton, Sunia Turuva and Royce Hunt to the club, they have turned their attention to the future as the November 1 deadline approaches.

In a matter of days, every player who is off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season will be available on the open market and free to speak with rival clubs.

The Wests Tigers have nine players off-contract, including Adam Doueihi, U19s QLD Maroons representative Chris Faagutu, U19s NSW Blues representatives Josh Feledy and Justin Matamua, and veteran Brent Naden.

Free to negotiate with rival teams from November 1, the Tigers have offered exciting forward Fonua Pole an upgraded two-year contract extension to retain his services for the foreseeable future, per The Daily Telegraph.

The decision to extend his contract comes after Pole had a breakout season for the club and was one of their best in the middle of the park playing either in the front-row or at lock.

Following Stefano Utoikamanu's departure to the Melbourne Storm, Pole will be expected to play more game time next season and create a formidable partnership with new recruit Royce Hunt from the Cronulla Sharks.

The cousin of Utoikamanu, Pole made 23 appearances last season in which he made 45 tackle busts and 526 tackles, scored four tries, and averaged 108 running metres per match.

While they have met with Pole and his management, the same can't be said for utility back Adam Doueihi, as the club is in no rush to offer him a contract extension beyond next season, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that the Tigers want to see how he fits into the club next season with his primary position taken by Lachlan Galvin, Latu Fainu and Jarome Luai and his secondary position taken by Jahream Bula at the back of the park.

On around $300,000 next season, he has been linked with a move to the St George Illawarra Dragons as they prepare for life without Kangaroos and QLD Maroons star Ben Hunt.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Dragons have already held internal discussions about recruiting the Lebanon international. They are also willing to entertain the idea of him joining before the 2026 season if the Tigers decide to release him.

At this moment, the Wests Tigers have no spots left on their Top 30 roster for next season, and Doueihi's departure would free up a spot to recruit another player on the open market or extend the contract of either Sione Fainu or Solomon Alaimalo.