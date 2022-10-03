The Wests Tigers have reached out to incoming dummy-half Apisai Koroisau after some comments about his impending move to the club were made following Penrith's grand final success.

Once the premiership celebrations are done, Koroisau will head to Concord on a three-year deal, but it's been reported that he couldn't help but make a jibe towards his new club in the midst of title celebrations.

“To go out on a high like that is pretty incredible… and we'll probably do the same thing at the Tigers,” Koroisau said at Penrith's premiership celebration on Monday, laughing with the crowd.

There was also another video doing the rounds on social media, with Koroisau's Panthers teammates poking fun at the dummy-half's new club as he posed with his three premiership rings.

“Last ones, you don't get those at the Tigers,” an unknown Panthers player is heard to say.

In response to the media running with the comments, Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis confirmed that the club had reached out to Koroisau after the comments were made.

"Don't get those at the Tigers" 😏 pic.twitter.com/CmHGfaBOd8 — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) October 2, 2022

“We reached out to Api Koroisau's manager and the matter has been dealt with privately,” Hagipantelis told SEN.

“Api is a thoroughly decent person and if he had his time again I think he'd re-think those comments.”

“We're not going to put a lot of stock in it. Spur of the moment and emotions play a large part – and perhaps alcohol.

“We're very keen on welcoming him to the club as soon as his World Cup commitments end.”