The Wests Tigers have been entangled in more drama but this time it has nothing to do with their on-field results.

Instead, the club has been made to answer questions regarding a gaff on the club's commemorative jersey.

Placed on the front of the jersey are two soldiers, but it has come to light that these soldiers aren't ANZAC soldiers or even Australian at all.

With the jersey plastered across the Tigers' social media pages, multiple observers found that the uniforms worn and weapons carried by the soldiers were not Australian.

After deep inspection, multiple people realised that the image can be found when you search "soldiers walking to helicopter" on Google.

The Wests Tigers have issued an apology after launching a commemorative ANZAC Round clash jersey that featured a stock image of American soldiers. #9News READ MORE: https://t.co/wD9n5lIaKb pic.twitter.com/bQV3L9H2c2 — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) April 5, 2023

Originally, the club defended its use of using the stock image of American soldiers, but has since backflipped on its decision due to backlash from fans.

According to a statement provided by Fox League, the club has apologised to those offended.

"As a club Wests Tigers is deeply sorry if the use of this image has in any way offended anyone. This was never our intention, and we are taking steps to rectify this," the official statement said.

"We have taken on board feedback from our members and fans, and we will be redesigning our 2023 Commemorative Jersey, immediately."

"Wests Tigers deeply regret any offence the use of this stock image may have caused and remains completely committed to honouring and respecting all those servicemen and women who have, and who continue, to serve."