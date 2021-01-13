The Wests Tigers have locked away off-contract star winger David Nofoaluma.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, the Dally M winger of the year has signed a four-year extension with the club.

The new contract will tie the 27-year old to Concord until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The Tigers fended off interest from the South Sydney Rabbitohs for Nofoaluma, who are looking to replace Bulldogs-bound Corey Allan.

Nofoaluma is coming off a career-best season under Michael Maguire – with the Fox Sports Lab stating made 112 tackle busts, 19 line breaks and seven try-assists in the 2020 season.

The flyer won the Wests Tigers Kelly-Barnes medal as the club’s best and fairest player.

An official announcement on the new deal is expected to be made later on Thursday.

Nofoaluma has played 139 games all for the Wests Tigers since making his debut in 2013.