Standout Wests Tigers junior halfback Alex Conti has reportedly been approached for a cross-code switch to rugby union, despite being under the age of 18.

In what would be a big blow for the future of the Wests Tigers, Conti, who has a background in both rugby league and rugby union, has reportedly been approached about a potential switch that will see him play rugby union, per News Corp.

While many may not know Alex Conti, he has been making a name for himself within the Wests Tigers junior pathways system as a halfback. Aged 17 and playing in the UNE Harold Matthews Cup, he was selected for the CABE Junior Blues last season.

The selection saw him and 40 other players learn under NSW coach Brad Fittler, Dragons legend Paul McGregor, and Sydney Roosters premiership winner Boyd Cordner.

Other names that were included in the squad are fellow Wests Tigers players Josh Feledy and Heath Mason, upcoming Penrith Panthers teammates Harrison Hassett and Liam Ison, and 2023 Under 19 NSW Blues representatives Josah Papalli, Chevy Stewart, Jesse McLean and Samuela Fainu.

Whilst Conti is still playing with the Wests Tigers and recently competed in this year's Australian Schoolboys trials, a move to rugby union is highly likely- unfortunate news to Tigers fans. This is due to him being a member of the NSW Waratahs Academy and being selected into the U16s Australian Rugby Union development squad.

However, as both codes fight for Conti's services, he will be a massive acquisition wherever he ends up and could very well wear the number seven jersey for the Concord-based club in the future.

Big week for Balmain HMatts halfback & WT Cub Alex Conti, who attended the NSW Junior Blues camp over the weekend & has now been named in the Australian Rugby Union u16s development squad. pic.twitter.com/Gsfrboauwr — NBWT (@NBWT__) November 23, 2022