For more than three decades, Paul Sironen has been involved with the Tigers, but that era has now come to an end, with the legend leaving the club.

Starting his career in the lower grades for Balmain, Sironen made his debut in 1985 for the Balmain Tigers and would appear in 246 games for the club between 1985 and 1998, before being named in the Wests Tigers Team of the Century.

This included playing in successive Grand Finals in 1988 and 1989 and creating a legacy at the club with teammates Steve Roach, Wayne Pearce, Benny Elias and Garry Jack.

Primarily a back rower or playing in the front row, Sironen managed 14 games for New South Wales and 21 Tests for Australia.

After his playing career ended, the 58-year-old would remain at the club in various roles over the next two decades including being a board member and pathways manager.

“This is really nice, and I couldn't think of a better way to say farewell,” Sironen said via the club's website.

“The club asked me what I might like as a farewell gift, and this is exactly what I wanted. I've had some great times at this club over about three decades and we have formed some lifelong friendships.

“It's been a huge part of my family's life and who I am as a person but it's time for a change. We're relocating to the NSW North Coast and very much looking forward to the next phase in life.

“I'll get to as many games as I can and obviously the Tigers will always be a part of who I am.”

Embed from Getty Images

Around 100 friends, former teammates and colleagues gathered in the Chairman's Lounge at Leichhardt last Friday to farewell the legend.

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe paid tribute to Sironen at Leichhardt Oval on Friday stating that his contribution to the club has been invaluable - a club that Sironen spent more than half of his life with.

"He's had a profound influence on our club both on and off the field and his contributions will continue to resonate for years to come," he said.

"We wish Paul and his family all the happiness in the world in their next phase in life."