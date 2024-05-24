The Wests Tigers are poised to offer a contract extension to their standout prop, Stefano Utoikamanu, though he is expected to explore options on the open market.

Utoikamanu has the freedom to leave if the Tigers fail to secure a top-eight finish in 2024. However, an interesting clause in his contract mandates his stay at the club if he plays one more Origin game this year.

It's anticipated that Utoikamanu would attract significant interest from rival clubs.

“Their (The Tigers) plan was to put an offer to Stefano, a long-term extension and they want to keep him obviously,” journalist Brent Read said on Triple M.

“That's hasn't happened yet and I expect it to happen in the next week or two. But I don't think Stefano will take it, I think he will go to market.”

The timing of Utoikamanu's market availability hinges on whether he is once again selected to play Origin.

“If he doesn't play Origin he's got an ability to go to market basically whenever they are mathematically out of finals contention. But they want to keep him,” Read explained.

While the Panthers have shown interest in Utoikamanu previously, they recently announced the signing of his Tigers teammate and former Parramatta Eel, Isaiah Papali'i.

Utoikamanu's contract clause technically works to his benefit, financially.

“It was a protection mechanism, and in hindsight it was probably a good move because if he doesn't play Origin, he's on the market straight away,” Read continued.

“He's a very valuable commodity at the moment.”

Adding to the Tigers' tension, there is speculation about young gun Lachie Galvin potentially seeking an exit after the Tigers' slow start to the season and due to the impending arrival of Jarome Luai.

“He asked for some releases in the off-season, that was well documented,” Read noted.

