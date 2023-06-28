The Wests Tigers are expected to meet with young Manly Sea Eagles playmaker Latu Fainu.

Following the announcement that Luke Brooks will leave the Wests Tigers at the end of the season to join the Manly Sea Eagles, the Sydney Morning Herald reports that assistant coach Benji Marshall is expected to meet with Latu Fainu.

This comes after reports from News Corp that the Tigers emerged as favourites to pick him and his brother Samuela up.

Fainu has reportedly been granted permission to leave the Sea Eagles and negotiate with other clubs after joining them at the age of 16.

One of the most promising and talented playmakers, he has progressed well through the junior grades at Manly. This saw him earn the Harold Matthews Player of the Series in 2021.

Latu's brother, Sione Fainu, is currently on the Tigers' roster, joining from Manly midway through last season.

The Fainu family also remains close to Scott Fulton. Fulton was awarded the head of recruitment role at the club a couple of months ago.

The Tigers may also have to contend with the Gold Coast Titans and The Dolphins for his signature, with the latter eager to make him a big piece of their newly formed club.