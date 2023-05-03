After utility back Tony Pellow's arrival, the Wests Tigers have continued their signing spree, with a hooker rejoining the club.

As confirmed by Strive Player Agency, Manaia Cherrington will rejoin the Tigers effective immediately, although it's unclear which contract he has been signed to.

The former Junior Kiwis captain began his rugby league career for the Wests Tigers NYC team before playing 16 first-grade games with the club between 2015 and 2016.

A hooker by trade, Cherrington will join the Tigers NSW Cup team and will look to apply pressure to Jake Simpken for the utility role on the interchange bench and become the club's new backup hooker.

Joining from Ipswich in the Queensland Cup, he decided to take up an opportunity with the Tigers again after moving back to Sydney due to personal reasons, according to Nine's The Mole.

After playing with the Tigers for two years, he signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the New Zealand Warriors but failed to play an NRL game.

He would then join the Souths Logan Magpies after being released by the Warriors.

Cherrington will add experience and skill, with the former coming in handy with the young Tigers squad. He will link up with assistant coach Robbie Farah, with whom he once had the privilege of playing.

"I get to work with two great hookers, I'll work hard, do the extras and try to give JT [Jason Taylor] some good selection headaches," he said in 2016 to The Daily Telegraph about playing alongside Farah and Matt Ballin.