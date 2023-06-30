In a two-club race for the signature of Latu Fainu, the Wests Tigers have confirmed that they met with both Latu and his brother Samuela Fainu.

Following the departure of Luke Brooks, the Wests Tigers, who are in desperate need of a halfback, have confirmed their interest in Latu Fainu.

Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens confirmed on Thursday that the brothers met with coach-in-waiting Benji Marshall on Wednesday evening but has not disclosed what went on during the meeting.

The brothers' agent Mario Tartak was also likely at the meeting, posting images of the dinner to his social media pages.

“I haven't had a chance to sit with Benj and have a talk about it yet,” Sheens said.

However, the Wests Tigers aren't the only club that has set their sights on the Manly Sea Eagles youngster.

It is understood that Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has already met with the two brothers, and an unknown Sydney club are also interested in gaining their services.

A promising rookie, Latu Fainu became the highest-paid teenager in rugby league history at the age of 16 when he signed a four-year contract with Manly.

Brother Samuela Fainu is an aggressive, hard-working back-rower and already has first-grade experience. Although he has 12 months left on his contract, he has been given permission to negotiate with rival clubs and will go to the same club as his brother Latu.