The Wests Tigers have confirmed that they'll use four different stadiums as home grounds in 2024 in a major boost for the struggling club.

Collecting a second consecutive wooden spoon this year, the Tigers were as rudderless as they were homeless, splitting the 12 home games between seven venues in 2023, and robbing them of any real advantage in the process.

Not only will the club reduce that number to four next season, they're scrapping the usage of major stadiums in a bid to ensure rival clubs are at a greater disadvantage when playing them.

The Wests Tigers have confirmed that they'll play five matches at Campbelltown next year as well as five games at Leichhardt, in addition to hosting a Magic Round clash at Suncorp, and the final match is yet to be confirmed.

It's like the final venue will be Scully Park in Tamworth, where the club has taken games since 2018, however it's unsure whether the two parties still have an operating deal.

CEO Justin Pascoe is confident additional games at their suburban grounds will give the players and fans a massive boost heading into next season.

“We are Wests Tigers, and Wests Tigers' two spiritual homes and historical homes, are Leichhardt and Campbelltown,” Pascoe said in a club statement.

“We are very proud to represent Sydney's Inner West and South West, and this is where we should be playing most of our home games.

“Our fans have been very understanding and very flexible in recent years with home games being played at multiple venues.

“It's important to note that we no longer have contractual obligations at other venues, so we are now able to bring games back to our two traditional homes.”

The Wests Tigers used Leichhardt, Campbelltown, Scully Park, CommBank Stadium, Accor Stadium, FGM Stadium and Suncorp as home grounds in 2023, leaving them without their identity at times.

The club is hoping that additional government funding will come following the announcement in a bid to upgrade both suburban grounds.