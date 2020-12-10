Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has signed a two-year extension.

The club confirmed Maguire’s new contract in a statement on Thursday afternoon, tying him to Concord until the end of the 2023 season.

Maguire was thrilled to commit his future to the Tigers in their bid to win a premiership.

“I’m really pleased to be able to re-sign with Wests Tigers,” Maguire told weststigers.com.au.

“We’ve put a lot of work in over the last couple of years and I’m seeing plenty of change for the club to move forward in a big way.

“We’re all not happy with where we’ve been and everything we do now is about moving us forward towards a premiership.

“I love the people here and the passion around the organisation.

“The more I see people with a connection Wests Tigers, the more I see the hunger for success. This is a massive club with an incredibly rich history, and we’re all determined to grow this year into a really strong season.”

Tigers Chair Lee Hagipantelis said Maguire was the man to lead the club forward.

“The extension of Michael’s contract affirms our faith in him as the coach that Wests Tigers needs to continue to move forward,” Hagipantelis said.

“He is completely aligned with our passion to the club and is absolutely committed to its long-term and sustained success.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate him on this extension and express our continued support to him for the 2021 NRL season and beyond.”