The Wests Tigers have abandoned their five-man captaincy plan, elevating one man to the position instead.

Front-rower James Tamou has been given the nod to lead the club as they hunt for a fourth win of the year to lift them out of the equal bottom of the ladder spot.

The Wests Tigers' caretaker coach Brett Kimmorley announced the move away from the shared captaincy and praised Tamou's experience as a leader on and off the field.

“James is there for the rest of the season,” Kimmorley said.

“He plays his 300th game in two weeks, he’s won a premiership and he’s played for his country.

“It’s been an unbelievable career. He knows how to get ready for a game of footy and he’s an on-field leader.

“And he is respected across the game, not just at the Wests Tigers.”

With Tamou filling the top leadership spot, Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi, Ken Maumalo and Tyrone Peachey have been the one's to step down.

The club is currently sitting on just three wins for the season and is looming as the favourites to take out the wooden spoon.