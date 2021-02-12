The Wests Tigers have announced James Tamou as skipper for the 2021 season, taking over the reigns from Moses Mbye.

The veteran crossed from Penrith to the Tigers this off-season on a two-year deal and has clearly wasted no time in enforcing his leadership at his new club.

Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi, David Nofoaluma and Alex Twal round out the Tigers’ five-man leadership group for the upcoming season.

Tamou was thrilled to lead the club in 2021 as he embarks on the new chapter of his NRL career.

“With the rich history that this club has, it’s an absolute honour to be named captain of Wests Tigers,” Tamou told weststigers.com.au.

“It was quite an emotional thing for me. I can see how passionate the boys here are for the Wests Tigers jersey and it’s a real privilege to lead them forward this year.”

OFFICIAL — Wests Tigers are delighted to announce James Tamou as the club’s captain for the upcoming 2021 season! 🤩🐯 — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) February 12, 2021

Tigers coach Michael Maguire said Tamou has made an immediate impression on the group.

“James’ influence on our club has been excellent from the moment he’s been here,” he said.

“He has extremely strong support behind him from the playing group and the team has really resonated with him as the leader of our side.”

The 32-year old has played 267 NRL gamers since making his debut for North Queensland in 2009 – where he won a premiership – before moving to Penrith at the end of 2016.