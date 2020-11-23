Wests Tigers forward Josh Aloiai has been given a stark warning by the club after the Samoan international made it clear he wants out of the Sydney side, per The Australian.

Aloiai could be fined and then sacked by the club if he fails to turn up to the first day of preseason training next week.

As this would be a blatant breach of the terms of his contract, the 25-year-old would be fined heavily, and could be ousted by the club.

It is no secret that the prop wants to leave, and reportedly told CEO Justin Pascoe that “he will never wear the jersey again.”

A source close to the Tigers has said that the club does not want to give in to Aloiai’s demands, and will not back down on their stance.

“It’s a scenario the club doesn’t want to see but, by not showing up, it would force the club’s hand. The club doesn’t want to be a doormat. The clubs keeps saying – they won’t be pushed around.”

It is understood those high up at the club don’t want Aloiai around the playing group after he demanded an immediate release last week to join Manly, with the situation reportedly “untenable.”

It was rumoured that the club will do a swap deal with Manly to bring ex-Tiger Curtis Sironen back to Wests.

However, Manly have denied the proposition, saying there is no plans to release Sironen.

But a source close to Wests has revealed that the club would ideally only let Aloiai go if a player was brought in to replace him.

“The club is standing strong – Josh won’t be released from his current playing commitments until there is outcome the club will accept. The club’s preference would be a player to replace him.”

It is reported that the club have their sights set on Broncos star Joe Ofahengaue, who has two years left on his deal but would ideally be released.