West Tigers centre Paul Momirovski has had a second release request knocked back as he hunts for more regular playing time at Concord.

Fox Sports are reporting that the Tigers have informed Momirovski he won’t be the club’s first choice but that they will also be holding him to his contract, with new recruit James Roberts and Joey Leilua set to hold the centre partnership.

Momirovski has reportedly broached the topic with coach Michael Maguire on three occasions, but it seems the two parties are at a stalemate.

Both Penrith and Canterbury are interested in securing Momirovski’s services but the Tigers are reportedly showing no interest in letting the 24-year-old go.

Momirovski spent 2020 at the Melbourne Storm on a loan deal and while there was mutual interest in extending his stay in Victoria, he eventually decided to return to the Tigers for the last year of his deal.